Average asking rents fall over 4% in June compared to last year, new report says

Adam Samir, right, Marouane Bahharr, left, and Juba load furniture onto a truck on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 10:27 am.

Asking rents in Canada continued to sink lower last month compared with a year ago, with a new report pegging the average cost at $2,033 for June.

The latest monthly analysis from Rentals.ca and Urbanation says that’s down 4.3 per cent from June 2025, marking the 21st consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

Prices ticked up 0.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis from May.

Asking rents for purpose-built apartments fell 3.1 per cent year-over-year to an average of $2,034 last month, while asking rents for condominium apartments decreased 6.8 per cent to $2,058.

At the provincial level, British Columbia and Ontario each posted the largest year-over-year drops of 5.3 per cent each, bringing average asking rents to $2,377 and $2,233, respectively, in those provinces.

Atlantic Canada saw the biggest jump in average asking prices, rising 5.3 per cent to $2,271 across the region.

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