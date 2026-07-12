5 arrested after 3 injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Posted July 12, 2026 7:13 am.
Last Updated July 12, 2026 7:15 am.
Five people are in custody following an early morning shooting at Polson Pier.
Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street.
When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say five people were taken into custody, however, they did not provide any ages or genders of the suspects and/or victims.