5 arrested after 3 injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 12, 2026 7:13 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 7:15 am.

Five people are in custody following an early morning shooting at Polson Pier.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street.

When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say five people were taken into custody, however, they did not provide any ages or genders of the suspects and/or victims.

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