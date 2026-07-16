‘Unacceptable’: Ford says about some Toronto-area ministers billing for hotel stays in the city

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2026 2:05 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2026 2:54 pm.

Premier Doug Ford says it is “unacceptable” that some Toronto-area cabinet ministers billed taxpayers thousands of dollars for hotel stays in the city.

The premier’s comments comes a day after government house leader Steve Clark wrote to the Speaker on Wednesday, informing her he intends to eliminate the rule that let members who live within 50 kilometres of Queen’s Park expense Toronto hotel stays in extenuating circumstances, such as snowstorms.

“Totally unacceptable. I’ve told them you’re paying back every single penny,” Ford said an unrelated news conference in Windsor on Thursday.

“That’s not the way we operate. … When I talked to caucus, you literally had to pull me off the roof.”

Publicly available expense records show that some of Ford’s cabinet ministers and other caucus members who live in and near Toronto had been using a so-called special circumstances rule on Toronto hotel expenses since about 2023.

Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho was one of the cabinet ministers who came under fire for billing taxpayers for more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023 despite representing the north Toronto riding of Willowdale. He has since promised to reimburse the public purse for his full amount.

The largest tally came from Hardeep Grewal, who represents Brampton East, with more than $27,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023.

A spokesperson for Ford’s office said any expense “that did not meet the intent of the rules will be reimbursed to the legislature in full.”

The expenses were first reported by Global News and prompted criticism from opposition parties, who called it an abuse of taxpayer dollars.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto pilot project working to get youth abuse victims help after testifying

One of the most heinous crimes in society, abuse of children and youth, often leads to young victims having to face their alleged abusers in court. However, when they are done testifying, they often...

2h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists all financial, crew resources being used for wildfires

Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that there are around 150 fire crews on the ground in northwestern Ontario to deal with wild fires.

23m ago

Doug Ford reduces staff, cuts $1 million in spending in Ontario premier's office

In a memo sent out by the chief of staff to Premier Doug Ford, he said some personnel were redistributed while some would be leaving.

25m ago

The latest on Ontario wildfires and smoke, from evacuations to poor air quality

Here is the latest on wildfires in northern Ontario as communities evacuate and much of the province is blanketed in thick and dangerous smoke.

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto pilot project working to get youth abuse victims help after testifying

One of the most heinous crimes in society, abuse of children and youth, often leads to young victims having to face their alleged abusers in court. However, when they are done testifying, they often...

2h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists all financial, crew resources being used for wildfires

Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that there are around 150 fire crews on the ground in northwestern Ontario to deal with wild fires.

23m ago

Doug Ford reduces staff, cuts $1 million in spending in Ontario premier's office

In a memo sent out by the chief of staff to Premier Doug Ford, he said some personnel were redistributed while some would be leaving.

25m ago

The latest on Ontario wildfires and smoke, from evacuations to poor air quality

Here is the latest on wildfires in northern Ontario as communities evacuate and much of the province is blanketed in thick and dangerous smoke.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Detroit among U.S. cities impacted by wildfire smoke as haze moves south

U.S. cities in Michigan, Minneapolis and New York are now being impacted by wildfire smoke as the haze travels further south.

4h ago

2:09
U.S. military to test and offer treatment to troops for low testosterone

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the military will begin testing troops for low testosterone to potentially treat soldiers with testosterone replacement therapy.

5h ago

5:18
Mitigating the impact of wildfire smoke on your health

Eric Kennedy, associate professor of disaster and emergency management at York University, explains how Ontarians can mitigate the impact wildfire smoke has on your health.

5h ago

4:39
Southern Ontario air quality remains poor as smoke continues to travel

Much of Southern Ontario continues to remain under poor air quality conditions as smoke from Northwestern wildfires continue to travel across the province.

1h ago

2:35
Canada overhauls oversight for immigration consultants

The federal government is also changing the way immigration consultants are regulated, with new rules taking effect. As OMNI's Rashmeen Rupal explains, there is worry that the changes won't do to much protect newcomers.

12h ago

More Videos