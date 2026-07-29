Clock ticks down on WestJet flight attendants’ strike deadline

The clock is ticking down toward a strike deadline that could see 4,400 WestJet flight attendants hit the picket line as soon as Sunday.

Cabin crew at the Calgary-based airline voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in mid-July, with intense negotiations on a new contract ongoing since then and a mandatory cooling-off period drawing to a close.

Past airline labour standoffs have prompted a ramp-up in flight cancellations a couple of days before the strike, which must be preceded by a 72-hour warning from the union. That means that unless a deal is reached, some flights could start to be grounded by Friday.

WestJet says passengers with flights scheduled any time between July 30 and Aug. 4 can make a one-time change or cancel it with no fee.

Travellers booked on its regional WestJet Encore service or code-share flights run by an airline partner such as Delta Air Lines will not be affected by a strike, the carrier said.

Compensation for work done on the ground remains a key stumbling block in the talks, less than a year after the same issue sparked a work stoppage by 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada.

“The sticking point right now for us is unpaid work and how our wage is triggered. In addition to that, it’s our actual wage rate,” said Alia Hussain, who chairs the union’s WestJet contingent, in an interview outside the Calgary airport earlier this month.

“We believe that there is a large amount of unpaid work, which is why this remains an outstanding issue at the bargaining table.”

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech has pointed out that strike authorization is a typical step during negotiations “and does not mean a strike will occur.”

“We are steadfast in our commitment to reach a meaningful agreement with CUPE that recognizes the contribution and professionalism of our cabin crew members and keeps WestJet competitive and sustainable,” he said in a recent statement.

Even a brief shutdown would cost WestJet millions of dollars during the height of summer travel — on a long weekend across much of Canada — said John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University.

“WestJet can’t afford a complete shutdown during their peak summer travel period,” he said.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has been ratcheting up a public relations campaign in recent weeks, launching a “day of action” with rallies across the country on July 14.

In Calgary, some 250 WestJet flight attendants stood back-to-back in front of the carrier’s headquarters to send a message to management. Appearing in uniform, they held signs reading, “Ready to Strike,” “Unpaid work won’t fly” and “Frustrated with WestJet? So are we.”

Ads arguing the cabin crews’ case have popped up on platforms ranging from podcasts to TikTok content creator videos.

Customers whose flights are called off ahead of a potential strike have the right to rebook free of charge on any airline — not just WestJet — says Air Passenger Rights president Gabor Lukacs.

“Those actions are business decisions within WestJet’s control and are not required for safety reasons,” the advocacy group states in a recent post on its website. As such, travellers are entitled to cash compensation of up to $1,000 each, Lukacs says.

If the flight is cancelled because a strike has begun, passengers enjoy the same right to rebook on any carrier, Lukacs says. A refund is also an option.

Whether a strike goes ahead may hinge largely on where the two bargaining teams land on ground pay. It remains a major point of contention even after Air Canada flight attendants in February secured compensation for ground work that will climb to 70 per cent of their hourly rate for the hour before takeoff — also known as boarding pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press