WestJet offers customers chance to make changes ahead of possible strike

WestJet is offering customers set to fly ahead of a possible strike by the airline’s flight attendants this summer a chance to make one-time changes to their bookings without fees.

The airline says the flexible travel policy applies to those planning to travel between July 30 and Aug. 4.

WestJet flight attendants could go on strike as soon as Aug. 2 if they are unable to reach a new deal.

The airline says talks with the union continue to progress and it’s optimistic that it can reach an agreement.

However, it says it’s committed to giving customers certainty, so it’s offering them the flexibility to make travel decisions that best meet their needs.

It notes that WestJet Encore flights booked on a Q400 aircraft and WestJet code-share flights operated by its airline partners will not be impacted in the event of a disruption.