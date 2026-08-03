Fire at Mimico investigated as suspected arson
Posted August 3, 2026 7:49 am.
Last Updated August 3, 2026 10:32 am.
Toronto Fire Services responded to a blaze at a business in the Mimico neighbourhood early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Officials say the fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
It is being investigated as suspected arson, though the circumstances leading up to the fire were not immediately clear.
No suspect descriptions were provided.