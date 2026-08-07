Barrie woman charged with attempted murder after ‘apparent stabbing’ in housing complex

Barrie Police logo. CITYNEWS.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 7, 2026 11:35 am.

Barrie police have charged a woman with attempted murder after reports of an apparent stabbing at a housing complex on North Street in Barrie.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who was suffering from serious injuries.

A 41-year-old woman from Barrie was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

Security video from inside the building showed the victim entering a stairwell with the suspect following her, armed with a knife. Moments later, the suspect was seen exiting the stairwell alone.

After speaking with several people police found the suspect inside a unit in the housing complex.

A 49-year-old woman from Barrie was arrested without incident. She was charged with attempted murder.

Police say the two women are known to each other and have a history of conflict.

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