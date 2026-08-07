York Regional Police (YRP) say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at an amusement park in Vaughan.

Police said that on May 25, a female youth was at the amusement park with her friends, and while she was boarding a ride, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ride operator as he conducted safety checks.

On Wednesday, Jugaad Dhami, 19, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.