Stranded kayaker rescued from West Don River

A man was rescued by Toronto Fire Services on Friday afternoon after being stranded while kayaking near the West Don River.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Mill Streets at approximately 1 p.m.

Authorities say the kayaker became stranded with a leg injury.

Photo shows emergency crews at the scene of a rescue operation on Fri. Aug. 14, 2026. (TFS)

Crews needed to access the back of a private residence in order to reach the kayaker.

They bundled him up, provided immediate care and then brought him using a basket and a rope system.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.