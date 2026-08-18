Gunfire damages home and vehicles in overnight shooting in Rexdale

Toronto police investigate a shooting outside a home near Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive in Rexdale on Aug. 18, 2026. (Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 18, 2026 6:30 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 7:27 am.

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a home and several parked vehicles in a residential neighbourhood in Rexdale early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive at 3:05 a.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found evidence of firearm discharge along with damage to a house and multiple parked cars.

No injuries were reported, and investigators say no suspect description is currently available.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 23 Division at 416‑808‑2300, or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

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