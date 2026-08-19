Kraft Dinner smoothie and pickle-flavoured coffee? What’s on tap at the CNE in Toronto this year

The KD Smoothie from Booster Juice is seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted August 19, 2026 3:04 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2026 4:17 pm.

Kraft Dinner smoothies, nitrogen-infused Oreo treats and pickle-flavoured coffee are among the wild food offerings at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. 

Media got a preview of the culinary standouts ahead of the annual end-of-summer Toronto fair’s official opening on Friday. 

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One of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Fried S’MOREO

Cheesburger Dumplings, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Cheesburger Dumplings

Lobster on a Stick, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Lobster On A Stick

Butter Chicken Taquistos, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Butter Chicken Taquistos

Savoury Deep Fried Pizza Slices, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Savoury Deep Fried Pizza Slices

Cotton Candy Wafflelicious, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Jerk Cotton Candy Wafflelicious

One of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Bacon Smashburger

One of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Candied Bacon

One of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. CITYNEWS

Popcorn Falafal Poutine

Dill Pickle Pegrolls, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. 680 NEWSRADIO/Fil Martino

Dill Pickle Pegrolls

One of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. 680 NEWSRADIO/Fil Martino

2026 CNE food item

Space Rocks, one of the food items that will be available at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. 680 NEWSRADIO/Fil Martino

Space Rocks

The Mango Habanero Donut from Marry Me Mochi

Mango Habanero Donut

The Big Dill, right, a pickle coffee drink and Pig Me Up, a bacon coffee drink from Greekery Bakeshop are seen at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview day

The Big Dill and The Pig Me Up

Mark Holland, CEO of the fair, says Toronto’s food scene is legendary and the CNE tries to do it justice.

The former federal health minister says the butter chicken taquitos are his favourite this year.

The CNE will also include an Ontario Science Centre pop-up and carnival rides.

The Kraft Dinner smoothies were billed as a “refreshing” sweet and savoury treat, with cheesy KD Shaker dust blended with mango, pineapple juice and vanilla frozen yogurt.

Greekery Bakeshop brought other startling summer flavours: a smoky bacon and white chocolate iced mocha, and a dill pickle Greek iced coffee.

The frozen “Space Rocks” treat was a nod to this year’s galactic theme — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will answer questions about the Artemis II mission and life in space on the fair’s opening day. 

The Oreo treats were carefully doled out of a freezing cold bucket, and otherworldly clouds of nitrogen fog spilled out of the bowls.

Some of the offerings were bite-sized, such as edible spheres filled with blue raspberry dirty soda and strawberry cold foam. Others were more of a commitment, including the foot-long butter chicken taquito, which is stuffed with fragrant basmati rice and served with a creamy aioli.

Beach Hill Smokehouse served up warm, crispy waffle cones stuffed with sweet candied yams and topped with a hearty serving of house-made mac and cheese.

The fair starts on Friday and runs through Labour Day.

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