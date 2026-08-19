TTC adding dedicated shuttle bus, increasing service during CNE

The TTC is increasing service for the Canadian National Exhibition, which is set to open its gates on Friday.

The transit agency says there will be a dedicated shuttle bus from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7 with non-stop service between Dufferin Station and the Dufferin Gate Loop which will utilize a transit priority lane.

The TTC is also increasing service on the 29 Dufferin, 929 Dufferin Express, 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst routes in anticipation of the increased demand.

Customers can also utilize both subway routes to get to and from the CNE:

Line 1 to Union Station, then take a 509 Harbourfront streetcar to Exhibition Loop

Line 2 to Bathurst Station, then take a 511 Bathurst streetcar to Exhibition Loop

Line 2 to Dufferin Station, then take a CNE Express Shuttle, 29 Dufferin or 929 Dufferin Express bus to Dufferin Gate Loop

A map showing planned TTC enhancements and adjustments during the Canadian National Exhibition. TTC/HO

Service adjustments

Due to road closures around Exhibition Place, the 329 Dufferin Night Bus will terminate at Dufferin Gate Loop, while the 510 Spadina streetcars will operate between Spadina Station and Queens Quay Loop daily from 9:30 a.m. until midnight. After midnight, the streetcars will operate between Spadina Station and Union Station.

The 504B King streetcars will divert via King Street West, Dufferin Street, Queen Street, Shaw Street and King Street West between 9:30 a.m. and midnight.

The eastbound and westbound stops at Manitoba Drive and Strachan Aveenue will be out of service for the duration of the CNE. Customers travelling westbound can exit the streetcar at the Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard stop and walk to the Princes’ Gate or stay on the streetcar into Exhibition Loop.

Customers travelling eastbound can board a streetcar at Exhibition Loop, or head east and board at Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the TTC will offer free transit to active members of the Canadian military and veterans, along with one companion, to commemorate the 2026 Warriors’ Day Parade.