Shots fired at apartment building in East York

Police say shots were fired at an apartment building Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard on Aug. 26, 2026. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 26, 2026 7:46 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 7:45 am.

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment building in East York.

Officers were called to the highrise on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When police arrived, they found the glass of the building’s lobby shattered.

No injuries were reported.

Police don’t have a suspect description at this point but say a dark-coloured sedan was seen driving away.

It’s the second time in a week that police were called to the same area to investigate a shooting. On Sunday, shots were fired at two other buildings on Thorncliffe Park near Overlea.

In that incident, police say a light-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area, however, there was no further suspect description available.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

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