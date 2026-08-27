3 injured in crash on Hwy. 50 in Brampton

Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 50 in Brampton.

Peel police and paramedics were notified of the collision on the highway near Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive West just after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say one of the vehicles overturned and the three injured people inside were taken a trauma centre in the area.

A 60-year-old woman suffered life-altering injuries, police say, while the other two people have non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported in the second vehicle involved in the crash. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Coleraine Drive is closed between Hwy. 50 and Countryside Drive for the collision investigation.