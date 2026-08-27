Police probe suspected arson after 3 vehicles catch fire in Scarborough

Police are investigating a suspected arson after three vehicles caught fire on a residential street in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Fairway Drive, near Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that multiple vehicles were on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but three vehicles were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police say investigators are treating the fires as a suspected arson. No suspect information has been released at this point.