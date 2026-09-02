Teen suffers life-altering injuries in e-scooter crash in Pickering

A teen riding an e-scooter suffered life-altering injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Pickering on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers say it happened at around 7 p.m. at Whites Road and Finch Avenue.

“A grey Toyota Sienna mini-van was travelling northbound on Whites Road, making a right turn when it collided with an electric scooter in the crosswalk,” a DRPS released explained.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the 16-year-old electric scooter rider with life-altering injuries. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where his condition is stable.”

The driver of the mini-van, a 43-year-old, remained at the scene. Area roads were closed for several hours.

The DRPS Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.