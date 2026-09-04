Bear activity shuts down popular campground in Bruce Peninsula National Park

A popular campground in Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula National Park will be closed over the long weekend because of increased bear activity in the area.

Parks Canada says Cyprus Lake Campground will be closed through Labour Day.

It also says parking access for the Grotto, one of the top tourists attractions in the region, has been cancelled up to Saturday.

Parks Canada says it will inform the public if the closures have to be extended as it continues to monitor bear activity.

It says reservations at other parking areas and day visits to the park remain unaffected.

Government data shows more than 490,000 people visited Bruce Peninsula National Park last year.