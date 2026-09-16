Max Domi fails physical, out indefinitely: Leafs’ GM Chayka

The Toronto Maple Leafs medical staff had a busy off-season.

General manager John Chayka announced Wednesday that Max Domi failed his physical and will be out indefinitely.

Chayka added that the 31-year-old would address the situation publicly “at the right time in the near future.”

Domi underwent a procedure to deal with an injury that hampered him throughout the 2025-26 campaign. The team did not reveal the nature of the injury or surgery.

Domi has two years remaining on his contract with a $3.75-million cap hit.

In positive news for Leafs fans, veteran defenceman Chris Tanev has been given the green light from the medical staff to be on the ice to start training camp.

Tanev had core muscle surgery in March that forced him to miss the rest of the season. He struggled with injuries, which limited him to 11 games and 17:58 average ice time, the lowest since the 2012-13 season.