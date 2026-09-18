Track work to close Line 1 between College and St. Clair this weekend

If you have to get to work this weekend or are attending any of the numerous events across the city, a subway closure might affect your plans and how you get there.

Six stations on Line 1 Yonge-University will be closed for planned track work, suspending service between the three kilometre stretch from College to St. Clair stations.

College, Wellesley, Bloor-Yonge, Rosedale, Summerhill and St. Clair stations will be served by shuttle buses instead.

Summerhill and Rosedale stations will be closed to the public and the Dundonald Street entrance at Wellesley Station will also be closed. All other affected TTC subway stations will remain open to purchase or load a PRESTO card, PRESTO Ticket and connect to surface routes – but not for subway service.

The closure comes on the heels of early closures between the same two stations this past week.

Subway riders are advised to plan accordingly and leave extra time to account for any wait times while transferring from subways to buses.