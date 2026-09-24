David Eby’s BC election gamble

British Columbians will be heading to the polls two years ahead of schedule this fall.

The snap call by Premier David Eby comes amid turmoil within the B.C. Conservative Party, his chief opponents, and at a sensitive time for the province, as the government has attempted to deal with controversy around Indigenous rights legislation.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Shannon Waters, a B.C. political and environmental reporter for The Narwhal, about the gamble Eby took by dropping the writ, the drama surrounding the B.C. Conservative Party, and how much of an election issue Indigenous rights and DRIPA might be.