David Eby’s BC election gamble

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks outside the new Stride Avenue Community School built to replace the former school that opened on the site in 1929, in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 24, 2026 7:36 am.

British Columbians will be heading to the polls two years ahead of schedule this fall.

The snap call by Premier David Eby comes amid turmoil within the B.C. Conservative Party, his chief opponents, and at a sensitive time for the province, as the government has attempted to deal with controversy around Indigenous rights legislation.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Shannon Waters, a B.C. political and environmental reporter for The Narwhal, about the gamble Eby took by dropping the writ, the drama surrounding the B.C. Conservative Party, and how much of an election issue Indigenous rights and DRIPA might be. 

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