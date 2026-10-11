Brampton man, 35, wanted for attempted murder

Peel Regional Police are searching for a man who is facing an attempted murder charge.

Authorities said they responded to a call for a stabbing in Brampton on Oct. 7 at approximately 2 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and then brought to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Detectives have identified 35-year-old Vimal Mohan as a suspect in the case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the stabbing.

Mohan faces a single charge of attempted murder.

He is described as five-foot-seven, approximately 145 pounds, with long black hair and an unkept beard and moustache. He has brown eyes, light complexion and a tattoo of a star on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.