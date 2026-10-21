Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to take questions for first time since separation vote

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives to speak during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 22, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 5:21 am.

CALGARY — Premier Danielle Smith will take questions today for the first time since Albertans overwhelmingly rejected separation in Monday’s referendum.

Smith said she voted to stay in Canada, but said she had little choice but to call the referendum to quash a burgeoning and divisive debate over Alberta’s role in Confederation.

About three-quarters of voters marked an X to say yes to staying in Canada rather than holding a second, binding referendum on leaving.

Last night, Smith delivered a provincewide TV address to outline what comes next.

She says she now considers separation to be a dead issue in Alberta and there will be no more such votes as long as she is premier.

And she says separation will not be used as a tool in any future dispute with Ottawa, and Alberta will fight for its position using political avenues or the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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