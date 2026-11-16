3 people, including 1-year-old and 12-year-old, die of injuries suffered in Burlington fire

The burned out remains of the upper portion of a townhome in Burlington are seen on Nov. 14, 2026. CITYNEWS

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Posted November 16, 2026 11:56 am.

Three people, including two children, have died of their injuries suffered in a fire at a Burlington townhouse over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Police in Halton Region say two adults and three children — a 12-year-old and two others under the age of five — were taken from the scene to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the three children were without vital signs when they were taken out of the home.

The adult man, the 12-year-old child, and the one-year-old child have since died of their injuries. Two others, a woman and another child under five years old, remain in critical condition.

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said the on-scene investigation has wrapped up and forensic testing will follow to determine the cause of the fire. No further details have been released.

Pegg also thanked the Burlington firefighters for their work Saturday morning.

“They rushed into what can only be described as an inferno trying to rescue those family members and literally risk their own lives in doing so,” he said.

The fire was contained to the one townhouse. Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and charring from the upper portion of the home.

Pegg said this is the most dangerous time of the year for fires as they head into the colder months.

“Working smoke alarms do save lives,” said Pegg. He added having an escape plan that is discussed and practiced is also vital.

On Saturday, officials said it was too early to determine if the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

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