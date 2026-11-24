Police in Peel Region arrested a man earlier this month who is believed to be responsible for a shooting in Brampton.

According to investigators, a person was walking in the area of Stokes Road and Vivians Crescent on Oct. 3, when a suspect – identified as 35-year-old Kyle Abel of Caledon – allegedly shot the person walking by.

The victim sustained injuries to their lower left leg and ankle, police said. They were transported to a hospital, where the injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Abel was located more than a month later and arrested on Nov. 11.

Following his arrest, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Caledon. During the search, officers seized a handgun and drugs with an estimated street value of approximately $2,000.

Abel was subsequently charged with eight offences, including possession of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.