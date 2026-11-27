After some rounds of freezing rain in parts of the GTA on Thursday night, the wet weather continues into Friday.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy and steady showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours are expected to bring around five to 10 millimeters of rain.

There are also some breezy winds out of the northeast and gusts could reach up to 40 kilometres an hour.

Metrolinx issued a weather advisory, warning that GO and UP Express service might be affected due to the rain and high winds. Customers are advised to adjust their commute and travel plans accordingly and check the GO Transit website for any service adjustments.

Friday’s day time high is forecasted to be 6 C, slightly higher than the normal 4 C for this time of year. Rain showers will taper off towards the night with an expected low of 2 C, higher than the average of -2 C.

Saturday looks to be the only dry day this weekend for any outdoor events or activities, including the City of Toronto’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Nathan Phillips Square, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures rise slightly for a high of 7 C and low of 3 C.

Rain returns on Sunday, beginning in the afternoon. Steady rounds of showers are expected to continue for the rest of the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 8 C and low of 3 C.