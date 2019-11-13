Car catches fire while allegedly doing 'doughnuts' in Mississauga parking lot: police

Peel Regional Police are reminding drivers that most vehicles are not performance machines — and that sometimes they can catch fire when you take them beyond their design limits.

Police said a vehicle was allegedly doing “doughnuts” in a parking lot in the Wolfedale Road and Central Parkway area on Wednesday night when it somehow caught fire.

The vehicle apparently attempted to flee — while on fire — when officers pulled up but did not get far, police said.

The occupants fled the scene and police said they’d like to speak to them.

“While we get everyone wants to show that #Mississauga is lit, this probably isn’t what they meant,” police said in a tweet. “If you were the driver of this newly burned-out sedan, officers would like to speak to you.”

“Consumer cars are designed to be driven on the roads and not to perform stunts. We highly recommend you ‘donut’ try this,” police quipped.

There were no reports of injuries and police continue to investigate the incident.