Teen charged with murder after three found dead in Brockville home

Police in the eastern Ontario city of Brockville say a teen faces first-degree murder charges after three people were found dead inside a home.

Officers say they responded earlier Thursday to a 911 call at a home on Cartier Court in the border city’s north end and deemed the deaths suspicious.

Investigators later received information that led them to the city’s outskirts, where a 17-year-old was arrested. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused has also been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Police allege the teen and the victims knew one another and say they do not believe the killings were random.

“This investigation is sensitive and complex. We recognize the profound impact this incident has on the families, loved ones and the community,” police said in a post on social media Thursday.

“We respectfully ask for the public’s patience as investigators continue their work, and we encourage empathy for those most directly impacted.”

Brockville sits along the Canada-U.S. border between Ontario and New York state.