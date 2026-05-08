What Ontario tenants need to know about the 2026 census

<p>A Canada flag is pictured with the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 8, 2026 4:17 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 4:28 pm.

Statistics Canada is conducting the population census this year – a count of all the people residing in Canada based on where they usually live. Data collection began on May 4 and most households should have already received their forms.

About 75 per cent of households get a short form questionnaire, which collects basic demographic information. A smaller sample of approximately 25 per cent will receive a long form survey which collects demographic data as well as social and economic information about people across Canada and about the dwellings they live in.

Census forms are sent to both homeowners as well as tenants with a 16-character secure access code that must be entered on the Statistics Canada census page to access the survey.

Those living in rented dwellings are required to fill out their own census form for their own household, unless living with the landlord.

How do tenants living in a multi-unit dwelling complete the census?

If you live in a dwelling separated into multiple units, each unit should fill out their own form. For example, if a house is separated into a basement apartment, a first floor apartment and a second floor apartment, each of the three units should have received their own form.

If only one form was provided for the entire dwelling, you can go to the survey page, click on “start my survey” and click on the “obtain a secure access code” option. Once you receive your own unique code, fill in the survey using that code and be sure to include your unit number when providing your address.

If you rent only a single room in a home or apartment, all people living in that unit are counted on the same form.

Do tenants have to share their code with their landlord?

No, tenants do not have to share their census access code with their landlord for any reason. The census counts occupants of a particular address who usually reside there. However, if the tenant lives with the landlord, they should be included in the same census form as the landlord.

Can landlords access a tenant’s census information?

Census data is only accessible to Statistics Canada officials. It is kept private and confidential and not shared with your landlord for any tenancy related issues. It is also not shared with immigration or revenue authorities like Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Is the census mandatory?

Yes, the census is mandatory. A fine of $500 could be levied against those who do not complete the census or knowingly provide false information in their responses.

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