Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company and Step by Step actress, dead at 76

Suzanne Somers, best known for her role as the ditzy blonde Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” has died at the age of 76, according to published reports.

Somers’ longtime publicist R. Couri Hay released a statement on behalf of the family confirming the actor’s death, saying she died peacefully at home early Sunday morning.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the statement read in part. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers would have turned 77 on Monday.

