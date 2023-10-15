Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company and Step by Step actress, dead at 76

Actress Suzanne Somers
Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WireImage) Actress Suzanne Somers arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WireImage) 2010 WireImage

By The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 4:18 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 4:37 pm.

Suzanne Somers, best known for her role as the ditzy blonde Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” has died at the age of 76, according to published reports.

Somers’ longtime publicist R. Couri Hay released a statement on behalf of the family confirming the actor’s death, saying she died peacefully at home early Sunday morning.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the statement read in part. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers would have turned 77 on Monday.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms
5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants near the border with the Gaza Strip. Three other Canadians who were in Israel...

2h ago

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged...

1m ago

NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath
NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath

The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription...

51m ago

Top Stories

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms
5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants near the border with the Gaza Strip. Three other Canadians who were in Israel...

2h ago

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged...

1m ago

NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath
NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath

The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program

The Green Line team visited Frontlines, a youth charity in Weston, to learn how its unique program is teaching 18-to-29-year-olds how to cook for community members.
More Videos