Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) calls for an investigation.

“My first reaction was one of surprise and discomfort. I also felt unsafe to be at work that day,” said the employee, whose identity CityNews has agreed to keep anonymous.

The email obtained by CityNews said, “Given the current situation in the Middle East, it is best for us not to be actively promoting the Islamic Heritage Month, this will be perceived as we are taking a particular side.”

The email obtained by CityNews that was sent to Markham Public Library employees last week.

It refers to the recent violence in the Middle East. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded since the fighting broke out a week ago.

The individual who wrote the email said the directive came from Catherine and “the Councillor.” It’s unclear the identity of Catherine or the councillor mentioned in the email.

“If you currently have any merchandising around this topic, please take it down for now. If you haven’t put it up yet, please do not,” the email continued.

Markham Public Library initially responded on Monday to the email, stating the email was inaccurate and confirmed that the books on display for Islamic Heritage Month will remain present in all libraries for the remainder of October.

The employee said there was a lot of anger amongst employees as they say the library’s apology was not transparent. “They did not disclose that the displays had been removed for at least two business days before they were put back up.”

“Based on my impression, the concern about removing the displays was very incredibly Islamophobic and that they didn’t want to seem as though they were supporting Muslims while this conflict was actively occurring,” the employee told CityNews.

They added they also received talking points on what to say if someone asked why it had been removed. Shortly after, the employee said they were given separate notes on, “what we could do to manage things in the event that anyone had concerns about why the displays were up in the library.”

At the employee’s branch, the displays were put back up with a disclaimer, explaining why they were there.

Markham Public Library is expected to provide an updated statement during a press conference on Tuesday

Aasiyah Khan, the Interim Chief Operating Officer at the NCCM, grew up in Markham and said this email has sent shockwaves through the Muslim and non-Muslim community members.

“A library is often a space where community comes together and of course, Islamic Heritage Month is a time of affirmation and celebration. And so to see this kind of rhetoric around this time, it clearly speaks of Islamophobia and that is something we have zero tolerance for,” Khan told CityNews.

She adds the statement they sent out Monday is empty without any action.

“We want to ensure folks who were involved are held to account for what has happened. And also, it speaks to a climate where it is very easy for a directive like this to come down without really being questioned,” said Khan.

The NCCM wants to see the City of Markham launch an investigation. “There’s zero tolerance for any form of hate. And this speaks of Islamophobia, and we want answers.”

The employee agrees there should be an investigation. “I do feel an investigation would be helpful at least to hold the individuals accountable and to open communication as to perhaps unconscious biases or anything in that regard because the air of Islamophobia is present definitely and to contribute to that even unconsciously is important that it’s addressed.”

The City of Markham and Mayor Frank Scarpitti’s office directed CityNews’ questions on the email to the library and would not say whether an investigation would be launched.

CityNews also reached out to the Markham Public Library Board, but have not received a response.

Khan adds since the conflict began, they have seen an exponential rise in Islamophobia.

“Cases in schools, in public spaces, as people are navigating their day-to-day lives, as they’re visiting places of prayer, as well as in workplaces. And so we are noticing how this dehumanization is now impacting our communities in our day-to-day lives here,” explained Khan.

“I think this hit home for a lot of people. And to see this now move into a space like a library is shocking.”