Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police confirmed a two-vehicle crash had occurred and that one of the cars struck a pedestrian. That male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver that hit the man fled in their vehicle. Officers then located that vehicle nearby, and the driver reportedly fled on foot.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Toronto Fire officials are in the area assisting with the investigation.

Police noted that westbound Kingston Road at Midland Avenue is blocked, and delays are expected.