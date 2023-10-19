In the news today: Israel’s envoy to Canada warns of “fine line” in free speech

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

‘Thin line’ for free speech, hate: Israel envoy

Israel’s envoy to Canada says it’s important for democracies to look at when a line has been crossed between freedom of speech and what he calls “freedom of hate.”

Ambassador Iddo Moed spoke generally in an interview with The Canadian Press about what he sees as a “thin line” between the two.

He says he couldn’t comment on the nature of any demonstrations seen in Canada since Hamas’s surprise attacks on Israel on October 7th, which triggered retaliation from the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

Police liaison officer to testify in convoy trial

The officer who served as a go-between for “Freedom Convoy” organizer Chris Barber and police is expected to testify in his criminal trial.

Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges for their role in bringing thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in protest against COVID-19 public-health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Const. Nicole Bach is expected to testify about her interactions with Barber and other convoy participants over the three weeks they were entrenched in the capital’s downtown core.

Bach is one of three police liaison offers scheduled to testify in the trial.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Trial of man accused in London attack continues

The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to hear more evidence from the defence today.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Canadian plastic in trash mountains in Myanmar

Canadian trash has been found in mountains of plastic garbage that are choking out Shwepyithar township in Myanmar.

A joint project led by British-based investigative news organization Lighthouse Reports is uncovering the growing dumping issue in Myanmar, where the 2021 military coup has left local residents powerless to push back.

Canada is part of an international treaty that requires wealthier nations to get informed consent from developing countries before exporting hazardous waste, including plastic.

Prohibited guns were sold in Canada: RCMP

The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.

The Mounties say the registrar of firearms immediately froze records relating to the 245 prohibited guns upon discovery of the issue to prevent further sale or transfer of the firearms.

The registrar believes three firearm businesses imported and registered the guns as semi-automatic Tavor X95s that are classified as restricted firearms and can be sold in Canada.

BMO ranks highest in annual J.D. Power study

As higher interest rates and the cost of living increasingly pinch Canadians’ wallets, consumers ranked BMO highest in J. D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction survey.

The Montreal-based firm unseated last year’s top-ranking bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which came a close second, with CIBC third.

Among the midsize banks, Tangerine Bank took the top spot for the 12th year in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press