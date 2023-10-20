Male driver killed in crash involving two transport trucks on Brampton-Caledon border

One person is dead following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks near the border of Brampton and Caledon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mayfield Road and Goreway Drive around 5 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.

Paramedics tell CityNews it was a three-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the truck drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The other truck driver was not injured.

There is no word on the cause of the crash. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon detachment are on scene investigating.

The Caledon OPP say they are also on scene of a separate nearby collision that has closed Old School Road between Bramalea and Dixie roads.

#CaledonOPP is on scene at 2 separate serious collisions. Please note the following closures:



⛔️Mayfield Rd between Dixie Rd & McVean Dr

⛔️Old School Rd between Bramaea Rd and Dixie Rd



The incidents are unrelated. More info to be shared when available.@TownOfCaledon ^jb pic.twitter.com/oFJU9nHKRr — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 20, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.