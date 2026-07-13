Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday.

Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of gunfire at the festival that sent five others to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds. All five have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw say they believe the shooting was targeted and the two men were known to each other. Some of those injured were innocent bystanders, but Demkiw did not give any futher details.

Two firearms were also recovered on the scene.

No details on suspects have been released at this point. “It’s very much still early, frankly, hours and the amount of video and witness statements to go through is exceptional,” said Demkiw.

“So our investigators are diligently pouring through that and doing everything they can to run down every single lead.”

When asked if the two victims were shooting at each other, Demkiw said he couldn’t comment “on the specifics on that set of events.”

Toronto Police said an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.

Witnesses tell CityNews they heard multiple gunshots followed by screams from crowds of people who were running for cover.

Investigators are asking anyone with images or video footage to submit them to the Toronto police through a QR code that has been set up.

Demkiw said he understands how a brazen shooting that occurs in the public setting like this can shake the sense of safety and security that Torontonians expect and deserve.”

“Street festivals are a vital part of Toronto’s vibrant culture. They will continue to receive police resources as we do everything we can to ensure the safety and security of attendees,” said Demkiw.

He also noted shootings are down in the city by over 26 per cent compared to the same time last year.