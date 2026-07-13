Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

Shaquan Quashie (left) and Cesar Vernaza were killed in the shooting at Salsa on St. Clair on July 13, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 13, 2026 2:21 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 3:53 pm.

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday.

Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of gunfire at the festival that sent five others to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds. All five have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw say they believe the shooting was targeted and the two men were known to each other. Some of those injured were innocent bystanders, but Demkiw did not give any futher details.

Two firearms were also recovered on the scene.

No details on suspects have been released at this point. “It’s very much still early, frankly, hours and the amount of video and witness statements to go through is exceptional,” said Demkiw.

“So our investigators are diligently pouring through that and doing everything they can to run down every single lead.”

When asked if the two victims were shooting at each other, Demkiw said he couldn’t comment “on the specifics on that set of events.”

Related:

Toronto Police said an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.

Witnesses tell CityNews they heard multiple gunshots followed by screams from crowds of people who were running for cover.

Investigators are asking anyone with images or video footage to submit them to the Toronto police through a QR code that has been set up.

Demkiw said he understands how a brazen shooting that occurs in the public setting like this can shake the sense of safety and security that Torontonians expect and deserve.”

“Street festivals are a vital part of Toronto’s vibrant culture. They will continue to receive police resources as we do everything we can to ensure the safety and security of attendees,” said Demkiw.

He also noted shootings are down in the city by over 26 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Everything on the table' when reviewing street festival safety after fatal gunfire at Salsa on St. Clair: Matlow

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says "everything is on the table" when it comes to street festival safety following a reckless exchange of gunfire that claimed two lives and left several injured at...

9m ago

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

3h ago

Former Manitoba MP charged after 439 firearms, antique cannon seized by police

A former federal politician in Manitoba is facing charges after police say a stockpile of weapons, including an antique cannon, were seized from a home in Dauphin last week. Manitoba RCMP says they...

2h ago

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal

A Court of Quebec judge in Montreal has found fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement. The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women's apparel company Nygard...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Everything on the table' when reviewing street festival safety after fatal gunfire at Salsa on St. Clair: Matlow

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says "everything is on the table" when it comes to street festival safety following a reckless exchange of gunfire that claimed two lives and left several injured at...

9m ago

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

3h ago

Former Manitoba MP charged after 439 firearms, antique cannon seized by police

A former federal politician in Manitoba is facing charges after police say a stockpile of weapons, including an antique cannon, were seized from a home in Dauphin last week. Manitoba RCMP says they...

2h ago

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal

A Court of Quebec judge in Montreal has found fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement. The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women's apparel company Nygard...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

3h ago

2:47
Toronto, GTA under heat warning

The latest heat wave will peak on Tuesday when highs are expected to reach 37 C. Kabir Bageria has your seven-day forecast

3h ago

0:34
Peter Nygard, disgraced Canadian fashion mogul, found guilty of sexual assault

Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of sexual assault in a Montreal courtroom after pleading 'no contest' to the charges.

4h ago

0:42
Bonnie Crombie to run for mayor of Mississauga again

Bonnie Crombie confirmed she intends to register as a candidate for Mayor of Mississauga once again after stepping down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party.

5h ago

1:30
Toronto under heat warning, temperatures to feel like 46 C

Much of Southern Ontario remains under a heat warning as some regions could reach temperatures that could feel like 46 C degrees.

6h ago

More Videos