TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC replacement work along Broadview Avenue
TTC replacement work along Broadview Avenue in the east end. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 21, 2023 7:55 am.

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend.

Transit officials say the first phase of track replacement work has finished ahead of schedule meaning the 504 and 505 King/Dundas buses will begin running again every 10 minutes between Castle Frank station and Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital.

However, Broadview station remains closed which means buses still can’t enter the station. That phase of construction work is expected to be completed by the third week of November.

Streetcar service is not expected to resume until early 2024 after Toronto Water and TTC overhead work on Broadview Avenue is completed.

