‘We’re scared’: Residents concerned over falling glass from Vaughan condo building

A recurring and ongoing problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents on edge. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted November 4, 2026 10:08 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 10:18 am.

A recurring problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents concerned, as property management, along with the developer, race to determine the cause.

Residents say since the opening of the D’Or Condos, located in the New Westminster Drive and Centre Street area near Thornhill City Centre in 2023, there have been at least eight reported incidents of balcony glass panels crashing down to the street below.

“The glass shattered right in front of me,” said resident Susan Barth, who escaped injury but remains shaken by the near hit. “We’re scared, to be honest, because it keeps happening.”

In June 2025, the City of Vaughan stepped in to investigate, issuing an unsafe building order and demanding the developer conduct testing and engineer reviews.

In January 2026, those investigations concluded the balcony guardrail system met or exceeded Ontario Building Code requirements.

“Based on those findings, which were certified by a professional engineer, the City updated the status of the unsafe order to ‘complied with’ in January 2026, removed the unsafe order and confirmed compliance with the order,” a City spokesperson said.

It hasn’t stopped the problem.

“Since Vaughan ended that investigation, there were again numerous incidents of the glass falling down,” said resident Alla Khmelnitsky. “We are very surprised that the City of Vaughan allowed this building to be occupied, people are afraid to walk on the street and even more afraid of using their balconies due to this ongoing problem.”

A City spokesperson—again pointing to what they say was a thorough investigation—responded by saying that following occupancy and condominium registration, ongoing maintenance responsibilities rest with the condominium corporation.

“Any dispute regarding the ongoing condition or performance of the balcony systems is a matter between the condominium corporation, the developer and, if applicable, Tarion,” they stated.

The developer, Fernbrook Homes, has been investigating, the spokesperson added.

“Since these concerns were first raised, there have been multiple investigations involving engineers, testing agencies, and the railing contractor.”

Vaughan condo glass
In June 2025, the City of Vaughan stepped in to investigate, issuing an unsafe building order and demanding the developer conduct testing and engineer reviews. Photo: CityNews submission.

Cause of falling glass still a mystery

The City went on to say the glass that shattered in the reported incidents was cleaned up before they could examine it.

“Without the shattered glass available for examination, no expert has been able to identify the cause of the breakage,” the spokesperson noted.

The City maintained that they have made numerous requests for maintenance records of the balconies from the current property management company and the condo corporation.

“Which, to date, has not been provided. It is unclear if any maintenance has been performed on the balconies since the turnover.”

When reached for comment, the Condo Corporation would only tell us they’re taking concerns seriously and have set up a conciliation meeting with the developer and Tarion to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, residents are growing impatient—and have sent a petition to the City of Vaughan—demanding they send back building inspectors.

“They need to fully inspect the building once again and to have all the defects including balcony, glass defects fixed once and for all,” Khmelnitsky said.

The conciliation meeting with Tarion is scheduled to take place this week.

Residents say since the opening of the D'Or condos near the Thornhill City Centre in 2023, there have been at least eight reported incidents of balcony glass panels crashing down to the street below. Photo: CityNews submission.
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