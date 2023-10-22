PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while calling on Canadians to promote the values of freedom, peace and inclusion.

Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, a sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was shot at point-blank range on Oct. 22, 2014. The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, then stormed Parliament Hill’s Centre Block where he was shot and killed by the House of Commons Sergeant-at-Arms, Kevin Vickers. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Today we pause and remember the service and sacrifice of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, killed 9 years ago while standing sentry at the National War Memorial, and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent who was run down two days before the Parliament Hill shootings. We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/XJyJ2hBEoA — Wounded Warriors CAN (@WoundWarriorCA) October 22, 2023

The incident came just two days after two other Canadian soldiers were run over — and one of them killed — in Quebec by a man with jihadist sympathies.

Then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper condemned the shooting as a “terrorist attack.”

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Trudeau says the attack inflicted a deep wound on the country and the values Canadians hold dear.

“There is no place for hate or violence in Canada, and the attacks that took place nine years ago are a stark reminder that Canadians only grow closer and more united when responding to tragedy. Together, let us continue to counter hate by promoting the values of freedom, peace, and inclusion that make our country stronger.”