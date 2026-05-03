Man, 67, charged with murder in fatal shooting at North York park

A 67-year-old man is facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting last week in a North York park.

Toronto police were called to Wenderly Park in the Marlee and Glengrove avenues area just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, following reports of shots fired.

A 47-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Daniel Stopnicki of Toronto.

A suspect was arrested nearby and on Sunday, police said Michaelo Markicevic of Toronto had been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators did not indicate if Stopnicki and Markicevic were known to each other.

The shooting took place just a short distance away from where Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw was participating in a prayer walk with Mayor Olivia Chow, alongside faith leaders and community members on Eglinton Avenue near Allen Road.

“It speaks to the importance of the prayer walk and the importance of us coming together with our communities in a meaningful way to help make sure we are doing everything we can to disrupt and get ahead of some of the violence our communities are seeing,” said Demkiw when asked to comment on the close proximity of the fatal shooting.

“It’s an important moment for us to reflect on the safety of this city.”

Files from Meredith Bond were used in this report