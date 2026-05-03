breaking

Maple Leafs officially hiring Mats Sundin, John Chayka to lead front office

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin greets the crowd ahead Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday March 23, 2013. Sundin, a member of the 2012 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class dropped the ceremonial puck. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet

Posted May 3, 2026 3:52 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2026 4:06 pm.

Finally, clarity:

Multiple sources indicate the Maple Leafs are expected to announce their new hockey leadership later this afternoon, with a media conference on Monday. 

The Maple Leafs will announce they’ve hired Mats Sundin, who returns to the organization as Senior Executive Advisor, Hockey Operations. It’s a full-time commitment; he and his family are moving to Toronto. 

John Chayka is the new general manager.

No other additions or changes are planned for Monday. 

Former Toronto Maple Leafs great Mats Sundin and former Phoenix Coyote general manager John Chayka are seen
Former Toronto Maple Leafs great Mats Sundin and former Phoenix Coyote general manager John Chayka are seen in this composite photo. SPORTSNET

One of the big questions is structure: How is this going to work? No doubt more will be explained when they meet with the media, but, as I understand it, the goal is for Sundin and Chayka to present a united front in making decisions. We’re also going to learn more about their history, as, apparently, they first met at the 2012 Memorial Cup. (I asked around on the weekend, there are no plans for Tie Domi to join the organization.)

Ultimately, however, there must be someone who has the final say and reports directly to MSLE President & CEO Keith Pelley. That is Chayka. The position the organization advertised in its interview process was “head of hockey operations,” and that’s what Chayka will be. 

We’ll learn more on Monday, but Sundin/Chayka is the new duo at the top of the Maple Leafs’ mountain.

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