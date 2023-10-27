Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that “crosses the line” will result in arrests.

Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue says they are aware of several pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli marches taking place both Saturday and Sunday. While the majority of demonstrations will be taking place predominantly in the downtown core, Pogue says police are prepared to respond to events and incidents all across the city.

“We have resources who will be present, not just to keep public safety but also to manage the flow of traffic, to try and minimize disruption to our businesses downtown as well and to residents who are just going about the day.”

Pogue says there is currently no known threat to the City of Toronto that they are aware of at this time when it comes to the demonstrations.

Pogue says they are aware of reports circulating online of Hamas supporters planning to drive from Durham Region and possibly through Jewish neighbourhoods this weekend.

“We will not tolerate any criminality, any intimidating of any community in our city,” says Pogue. “If any behaviour crosses the line, you can expect to be arrested.”

Pogue says they have spoken with organizers of this particular event and they have been told that they plan to head directly to the downtown core for the protest.

Police will also be on the lookout for things that constitute hate speech at these various events, including signage and propaganda.

“As a police service, we’ve put a number of things in place as things have been escalating,” explained Pogue. “We have our hate-crime unit investigators on the ground to gather that evidence and to consult with the Ministry of the Attorney General to determine whether something actually constitutes hate.”

Pogue added Toronto police have not laid any charges motivated by hate at a demonstration to date.

Toronto police say there has been a 132 per cent increase in reported hate crime incidents since the war began in the Gaza strip. Pogue says as of Oct. 7, police have reviewed 15 anti-Semitic – more than double at the same time a year ago – and five anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim incidents, compared to zero last year.

Officials at City Hall say due to the anticipated demonstrations at Nathan Phillips Square, access to parking off Chestnut and Armoury streets will be closed, and parked vehicles will not be allowed to impede pedestrian or public sidewalks or be allowed to park at the Square.