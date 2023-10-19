Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broken out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for everyone, especially around places of worship.

It comes as there has been a reported 132 per cent increase in hate-related calls to Toronto police. Since October 7, there have been 14 hate crimes reported, 12 of which were anti-Semitic and two were Islamophobic. They include incidents of mischief, uttering death threats and criminal harassment.

The Toronto Police Service Board joined city council in condemning in the “strongest possible terms” all forms of hate as a part of plan to keep “Toronto safe from hate.”

The Board was considering a motion on Thursday from the City to create community safety zones around places of worship and cultural centres, including schools and daycares, something Police Chief Myron Demkiw said they are already doing.

“We have been clear and we remain resolute, the Toronto police service will not tolerate acts of violence, intimidation or hate toward any community,” said Demkiw.

Demkiw said they have high visibility patrols in all divisions focusing on places of worship, schools and community centres. Two command posts are active in the heart of the city’s Jewish community and all officers have been asked to be ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.

“These measures will be in place for the foreseeable future,” he added.

The war that began Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack.

Jewish and Muslim communities have been on edge with escalation of hate motivated incidents and heightened public tensions and believe the number of incidents is much higher than reported to police.

Uthman Quick, spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said calls for incidents of Islamophobia have spiked almost 1,000 per cent.

They are still tabulating the exact numbers, but Hijab-wearing Muslim women are bearing the brunt of hate. “The temperature, the atmosphere, the environment, it’s untenable right now,” said Quick.

That same sentiment was echoed by the Jewish community. “We’ve been experiencing definitley more than usual amount of reports of hate crimes,” said Becca Wetman-Traub, director of research with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)

There was an incident last week in which two teens and a man in his 20s were charged in a hate-crime investigation after threats were allegedly directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. The Hate Crime Unit is still investigating the incident.

Markham Public Library also apologized last week for temporarily removing Islamic Heritage Displays at their branches.

And south of the border, in Chicago, a man has been accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman and has been was charged with a hate crime. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The CIJA has released a new report finding a direct link between online hate and real-world anti-Semitism in Canada. The study analyzed more than 100 million social media posts following the May 2021 Israel-Gaza conflict, some of which manifested into offline hate incidents.

There is a looming anticipation of a similar surge in anti-Semitism in Canada due to the current unrest.

“The Jewish community in Canada is very scared. They see the rallies on the street. They see the calls for intifada, for violence against Jews,” said Wetman-Traub. “Having that visible police presence is really important.”

As a part of the plan, the Toronto Police Chief will also assist the City Manager in compiling an anti-hate information package to be made available to community organizations that could be targeted by hate by Friday.

It will include best practices that promote safety and how to report hate crimes.