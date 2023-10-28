‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry
Actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54 of an apparent drowning at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

By John Marchesan

Posted October 28, 2023 8:39 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 9:29 pm.

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90’s sitcom “Friends”, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54.

TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited law enforcement officials who say he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi by first responders.

Foul play is not suspected.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone to Perry’s home address “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively. By the series’ end, Chandler is married to Cox’s Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.

The series was one of television’s biggest hits and has taken on a new life – and found surprising popularity with younger fans – in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.”

Perry’s other acting credits include Aaron Sorkin’s shortlived TV show ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip’, the romantic comedy ‘Fools Rush In’ starring Salma Hayek, and ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ starring Bruce Willis and Amanda Peet.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Perry spoke about his struggle with drugs and alcohol while detailing his rise to fame. He recalled a near-death experience when he was 49 spending two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation when his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto
Pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands into downtown Toronto

A pro-Palestinian rally drew thousands to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday with demonstrators pleading for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The rally was organized by Toronto4Palestine and it...

1h ago

'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'
'We will be the victors': Netanyahu says Gaza war will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

2h ago

18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog
18-year-old arrested in alleged shooting of another man's dog

An 18-year-old is facing several firearms charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man's pet dog in Toronto last month. Toronto police were called to Barbara Hall Park near Church and Wellesley...

1h ago

Mixed emotions as Port Credit pizzeria closes after three-plus decades
Mixed emotions as Port Credit pizzeria closes after three-plus decades

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. "The last couple years have been very challenging with COVID and aging family...

3h ago

