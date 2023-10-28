‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead after apparent drowning: reports

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90’s sitcom “Friends”, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, according to several published reports. He was 54.

TMZ and the Los Angeles Times both cited law enforcement officials who say he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi by first responders.

Foul play is not suspected.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone to Perry’s home address “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively. By the series’ end, Chandler is married to Cox’s Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.

The series was one of television’s biggest hits and has taken on a new life – and found surprising popularity with younger fans – in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.”

Perry’s other acting credits include Aaron Sorkin’s shortlived TV show ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip’, the romantic comedy ‘Fools Rush In’ starring Salma Hayek, and ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ starring Bruce Willis and Amanda Peet.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Perry spoke about his struggle with drugs and alcohol while detailing his rise to fame. He recalled a near-death experience when he was 49 spending two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation when his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report