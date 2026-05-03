Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A Peel Region Paramedic vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 3, 2026 9:07 am.

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday.

Police in Peel Region say the woman was struck at the intersection of Redfox Road and Reindeer Drive in the area of Airport Road and Derry Road East just after 6:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while two other men in the vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

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