1 man in custody, 1 seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted May 3, 2026 6:55 am.

A man is in custody after someone was stabbed in Regent Park overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Sumach Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday for reports someone was running around with a knife.

Investigators say the man approached someone else and allegedly stabbed them. That person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man was arrested at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

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