Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he wanted to return to duty after being cleared in trial

OTTAWA — Retired Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he wanted to return to duty after being acquitted in a sexual assault trial last December, but the Canadian Armed Forces didn’t want him back.

Fortin expressed concerns with the way the military handles sexual misconduct allegations, and his case in particular, in a statement today posted to his LinkedIn profile.

Fortin was charged with sexual assault in August 2021 after a woman he attended military college with in 1988 brought a complaint to military police.

He was removed from his job leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout program after an investigation was launched.

Fortin says in the post that after a judge found him not guilty and the military cleared him of wrongdoing, the Armed Forces offered him a job — and then retracted that offer.

Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters that he can’t talk about the case because the government came to a settlement with Fortin last month in a lawsuit he had filed.

