Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Brampton crash
Peel police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Brampton that sent three people to hospital. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 7, 2023 5:47 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 6:24 am.

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the collision. Images from the scene show a badly damaged dark-coloured vehicle missing both driver-side doors and a white car with its front end torn off.

Paramedics tell CityNews two men and a woman were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

The intersection of Airport and Sandalwood is closed for the investigation.

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

13h ago

Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list

Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza. The document,...

2h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

19h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

14h ago

