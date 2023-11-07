Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the collision. Images from the scene show a badly damaged dark-coloured vehicle missing both driver-side doors and a white car with its front end torn off.

Paramedics tell CityNews two men and a woman were rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

The intersection of Airport and Sandalwood is closed for the investigation.