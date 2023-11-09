Weekend need-to-know: Greater Toronto Area Remembrance Day services

With Remembrance Day being recognized across Canada on Saturday, there will be several services across the Greater Toronto Area.

This weekend will also be the last one to enjoy the 101st Royal Agricultural Winter Fair at Exhibition Place.

Meanwhile, there will be a number of Diwali celebrations in the GTA.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend:

An honour guard is seen through a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Remembrance Day events on Saturday

Old City Hall (60 Queen St. W., Toronto) at 10:45 a.m.

Scarborough War Memorial (2190 Kingston Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens (850 Coxwell Ave.) at 10:45 a.m.

York Cemetery Cenotaph (160 Beecroft Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph (2700 Eglinton Ave. W.) at 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph (399 The West Mall) at 10:45 a.m.

Fort York National Historic Site (100 Garrison Rd.) at 10:40 a.m.

Ken Whillans Square at Brampton City Hall (2 Wellington St. W.) at 10:30 a.m.

Mississauga Civic Centre Community Memorial (300 City Centre Dr.) at 10:30 a.m.

Richmond Hill’s McConaghy Centre Cenotaph (10100 Yonge St.) at 10:30 a.m.

Pickering’s Esplanade Park (1 The Esplanade) at 10:45 a.m.

Oshawa’s Memorial Park (110 Simcoe St. S.) at 10 a.m.

Click here to access the Royal Canadian Legion’s list of services

Other events

Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Billed as the biggest indoor agricultural and equestrian fair, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will be closing its 2023 event at Exhibition Place in Toronto on Sunday. It’ll be open on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets for adults are $30 while tickets for youth (four to 17) and seniors (65 and older) are $20. Family passes (two adults and two youths) are $70. If you’re travelling by GO Transit, there are fare discounts.

Diwali

Diwali, a festival of lights marking the victory of light over darkness celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, falls on Sunday

Toronto’s Gerrard India Bazaar (1432 Gerrard St. E.) will be hosting a party between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a live DJ, dancing, sparklers and other events.

Small clay pots are lit up and put around the the home as part of Diwali festivities. (Stock photo)

In the city’s north end, North York Diwali Fest will be held between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday at Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St.). There will be performances, workshops and food on offer.

The City of Brampton will be hosting its inaugural Diwali Mela between 4 and 10 p.m. at Sesquicentennial Park (11333 Bramalea Rd.). There will be several performances and vendors. A fireworks show will happen at 7:30 p.m.

Transit updates

TTC Line 2 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Shuttle buses will be running.

Riders who require accessible assistance can exit the train at Royal York Station and speak to TTC staff near the collectors booth.

Kipling and Islington stations will remain open for riders connecting to surface routes and for Presto purchases.

Regular subway service will resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Greater Toronto Area road closures

There will be a number of road closures on Saturday for Remembrance Day services downtown. Parts of Bay and Queen streets near Old City Hall will be closed. TTC 19 and 501 routes will be on diversion.

Partial road and sidewalk closures will be in effect on Bay Street near Union Station Friday evening until Monday due to pedestrian bridge installation work.

Ongoing closures