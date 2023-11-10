Maple Leafs’ Matthews passes on chance to join Nylander on Toronto subway

William Nylander
A photo showing Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander on the TTC subway in Toronto. Photo: Denise Steele/X.

By Mike Koreen, Sportsnet

Posted November 10, 2023 2:44 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 2:46 pm.

It doesn’t sound like Auston Matthews will be joining Toronto Maple Leafs teammate William Nylander on the subway to commute to work anytime soon.

A photo of Nylander riding the subway to Scotiabank Arena went viral this week — he was sitting beside a man with a Leafs hat — and then the Toronto forward told Postmedia’s Terry Koshan that he takes the TTC to most games.

Matthews likely hurt his chances of getting a gig as a TTC spokesperson with his response to Nylander’s choice of travel.

“I usually like to give myself enough time to get to the rink. I don’t know if he’s in the same category there,” Matthews said with a smile on Friday when asked if he’ll consider public transit.

“I think the weekday games, he’ll find himself on the subway every once in a while. I mean, I don’t blame him. It’s probably better than sitting in traffic for an extended period of time.”

Union Station connects via a pedestrian path to Scotiabank Arena, making it an easy walk to work for Nylander when he exits the train.

He’s not the first notable Toronto sports figure to hit the rails for his commute.

Former Raptors forward Matt Bonner was affectionately known as “The Red Rocket” when he played in Toronto (2004-06) — both for the colour of his hair and his regular use of the TTC (The Red Rocket was an iconic Toronto streetcar).

The Toronto Sun had Bonner pose in front of a streetcar on Queen Street in the downtown core for a feature on the player when he was on the team. Bonner ran in front of the streetcar when it was stopped so the photographer could snap some shots, leading to the driver ringing his bell numerous times to try to clear the way

Former Raptors coach Dwane Casey also made headlines when, with the Toronto Marathon causing traffic nightmares, he took the subway to get to the arena for what would turn out to be a heartbreaking Game 7 loss against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

“Good old reliable subway,” Casey said at the time, laughing. “I don’t think anyone expected us to be here today in that they had a marathon and a Game 7 on the same day.”

Casey was wearing a Raptors T-shirt and was recognized by fans.

“They just said, ‘Go get ’em,'” Casey said.

Nylander also said fellow riders have been polite.

“People come up and ask for pictures or say hi, but they don’t really bother me,” he told Koshan. “Everybody’s very nice.”

Top Stories

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

updated

2m ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

4h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

2h ago

Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour
Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer's decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered. A Toronto...

44m ago

