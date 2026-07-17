Police identify 17-year-old brothers as suspects in fatal Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region have identified two 17-year-olds as suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton earlier this month.

Investigators say that just after 3:30 p.m. on July 5, an altercation between several people in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Earlsbridge Boulevard resulted in shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police have identified two brothers as the prime suspects in the shooting – Shemii Whittaker and Shemel Whittaker.

Photos of Shemii Whittaker and Shemel Whittaker, both 17, of Brampton, wanted by police in Peel Region in a fatal shooting on July 5, 2026. PRP/HO

Investigators have obtained a court order to identify and publish the photos of the two until 5 p.m. July 22, or until they are in custody.

“The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a release on Friday, while urging members of the public not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.

“Investigators are also urging both suspects to seek legal counsel and surrender to police. They also remind the public that anyone found harbouring or assisting the suspect may be arrested and charged.”