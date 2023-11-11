Multiple people hospitalized in 2-alarm North York apartment fire

Several people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York.

Firefighters were called to a building in the area of Wilson Avenue and Murray Road, west of Keele Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the building has been evacuated and that two children were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Paramedics tell CityNews three people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They did not provide the ages, genders or extent of the injuries of those transported.